Mayoral Candidates Address Community Concerns at Cairo Forum

Mayoral candidates Silvia Alba and Edward Robinson spoke at a public forum in Cairo, sharing their visions for the city and addressing key community concerns like housing, public safety, and government transparency.

Alba emphasized her community roots and advocacy work, while Robinson highlighted his business experience and commitment to improving communication between officials and residents.

Watch the story to hear questions from locals that attended Thurday night's public meeting.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Two of the three candidates vying to become Cairo’s next mayor shared their visions for the city during a public forum held Thursday evening at the historic Zebulon Theater, the oldest theater in the state.

The event, organized by the local civic group "Organizing for Grady County," served as an educational forum, offering residents the opportunity to hear directly from candidates Silvia Alba and Edward Robinson. Shenkia Johnson, the third candidate in the race, did not participate.

Silvia Alba, a well-known community advocate and founder of the Mission Vision Foundation, emphasized her grassroots commitment to Cairo’s families.

"I stand before you tonight not as a politician, but as a proud daughter and servant of this community," Alba told attendees. Her foundation supports children and families through outreach programs and partnerships with local schools.Edward Robinson, president of Grady Finance Company, highlighted his career path and community service, underscoring his connection to local businesses and civic groups.

"I have worked every position in the business, from the janitor to the president," Robinson said, citing his collaboration with the Rotary Club of Cairo as an example of his leadership.Among the top concerns discussed during the forum were housing and government transparency. Alba stressed the need for action to address homelessness in the city.

"No one in Cairo should go to sleep in a car, or on a friend's couch, or on the street," she said.Robinson focused on improving communication between city officials and the public.

"Each council member should be readily available when you need them," he said. "None of our council members have emails or phone numbers published on the city's web page."

Candidates also answered questions about public safety, community development, and strategies to revitalize aging housing. Robinson called for greater trust and community engagement with law enforcement. Alba voiced support for partnering with local police to ensure safety and accountability.

Attendees posed direct questions about housing rehabilitation and youth retention, asking how the candidates would support residents living in deteriorating homes and encourage young people to remain in Cairo.

Alba expressed appreciation for the input, noting it helps shape her approach to leadership. Robinson reaffirmed his commitment to unity and practical solutions for the city.

The special election to determine the next mayor of Cairo will be held on June 17.

