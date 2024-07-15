Man found dead in Flint River identified

Police are still investigating the circumstances after a man was found dead floating in the Flint River.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A man found dead in the Flint River has been identified as 62-year-old Jeffery Bernard Little.

Sunday around noon a boater reported a man floating in the Flint River.

According to Decatur County deputy coroner DeWitt Phillips, Little was reportedly floating between the Earle May Boat Basin and Bainbridge Marina.

Bainbridge Public Safety police chief, Redell Walton said police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Little's death.

Phillips said his office is still working to determine a cause of death.