"Long time coming,” Decatur County leaders mark completion of road pavement project

After 40 years people in the Philyaw neighborhood in Decatur County have paved roads.

County leaded used $750,000 in grants to fund the project.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Drive through neighborhoods in Decatur County, and you'll see some changes.

"Long time coming,” said Fowlstown resident, Phyllis Anderson.

WTXL AJ Douglas is following road improvements here and how much the work cost.

Recently Decatur County leaders announced the completion of a community infrastructure project in the Fowlstown neighborhood.

Phyllis said she's been living in the area for the past 40 years. When asked how it feels to finally have paved roadways Anderson was at a loss for words.

"It's.. It's..Hummm,” said Phyllis.

The $820,000 dollar project paved Baker Phillips Road, Andrews Road and Philyaw Road.

Decatur County Commissioner, George Anderson, tells me roughly $750,000 came from grant funding like the Community Development Block Grant.

Other grants were awarded on a rolling basis.

"We get a grant once a year and it goes towards the roads so that will save the community and save the county a lot of money,” according to Anderson.

Others living in the Philyaw neighborhood said after Hurricane Michael people living in the area became more concerned about the heavy rainfall.

"Because there were a lot of washed out roads due to the amount of rain we started getting,” another Fowlstown resident, Keon Thompson,.

Thompson, said the added drainage had addressed calls for safety.

"I feel like we're finally being heard,” said Thompson.

In the end Phyllis said the paved roads are good for the community but other changes are needed.

Want to find out if roads in your neighborhood fit the requirements for an upgrade? Neighbors are asked to reach out to county leaders and attend Decatur county commissioner meetings.

