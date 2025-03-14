Locals struggle with lack of public transportation in rural Southwest Georgia

People in rural areas are more likely to struggle with long wait times, scheduling issues, and ride cancellations due to a lack of reliable public transportation, as highlighted in the 2023 Georgia Transportation Needs Assessment.

Challenges with ride-sharing services: While Lyft operates in the area, the number of available drivers is low, leaving many residents waiting hours for a ride. Local driver Brice Flowers notes that more drivers are needed to meet demand.

Watch the story to learn about a potential solution to transportation barriers in Decatur County.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Bainbridge, Georgia, residents are facing a growing transportation crisis. With limited options available, many individuals who are unable to drive are left without reliable means to get around. The issue is exacerbated by long wait times, scheduling problems, and ride cancellations. These challenges were highlighted in the 2023 Georgia Transportation Needs Assessment, which noted significant gaps in accessibility for rural communities.



Limited Ride-Sharing Services

While ride-sharing services like Lyft exist in Bainbridge, the number of available drivers remains low. Brice Flowers, a Lyft driver who operates between Panama City, Florida, and Bainbridge has firsthand experience with the demand.

"A lot of people say, 'Oh, I didn't know Bainbridge had a Lyft,'" Flowers shared.

With more than 1,800 rides completed over the past two years, Flowers describes his work as a "side hustle" but acknowledges that more drivers are needed to meet the demand. Many of his passengers report waiting on the Lyft app for hours before a driver appears.

Transportation Struggles for Families

For families like Michka Guerrier’s, the lack of public transportation has presented major challenges. Guerrier moved to Bainbridge from Palm Beach in 2023 and initially relied on a single-family vehicle. However, as her children sought employment, transportation became an increasing struggle.

"We noticed a difference when my kids came back because we only had that one vehicle," Guerrier explained. "So when they started to find jobs, it was hard because I work down in Tallahassee and they didn't have a way to get to work."

Existing Transportation Solutions

The Southwest Georgia Regional Commission provides transportation assistance to the elderly for medical appointments and also offers on-demand ride requests to the general public. However, many residents feel that more needs to be done to address transportation disparities in rural communities.

"Not everyone can afford a vehicle, and we have to be able to go from point A to point B," Guerrier emphasized.

For those seeking transportation assistance, contact the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission for on-demand ride services.

If you need an after-hours ride, reach out to local drivers like Brice Flowers, at 229-301-3737 to discuss potential options.

