Local farmers weigh pros and cons following historic snowfall

After January's record snowfall across the Southeast, WTXL talked to a local grower in Southwest Georgia to hear how the snowfall is impacting their farm.

Spring Hill Farm farmers are specialty growers who planted back in October.

Watch the story to hear how a few South Georgia farmers are responding to the impacts left by the snow.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

How the contract from heavy snow to rising temperature impacts farmers in Decatur County.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas was at Spring Hill Farm in Bainbridge. Where a local farmer breaks down how snow impacted this specialty farm.

"I'm a third-generation farmer,” said Daniel Provence, a farmer at Spring Hill Farms.

Provence said his family FARM has grown Christmas trees for 40 years but five years ago he began growing strawberries.

While other Decatur County farmers say they're uncertain of the impacts of the snow ahead of planting season Provence says things are moving on schedule.

What makes Spring Hill different from other farms in the area?

"When everybody is wrapping up in harvest we're starting to plant,” according to Provence.

He refers to the snow as nature's fertilizer, explaining that snow contains nutrients such as nitrogen as it falls through the sky.

"Snow can act as an insulant,” said Provence. “When it falls it has it nitrogen and when it starts to melt away that's when it starts to release into the soil."

WTXL spoke to producer Keldin Sherman off-camera who says growers have pushed back planting season by a few weeks because of the uncertainty surrounding the weather.

Crops like corn usually would be planted now but farmers are waiting for the warm weather to be consistent. Provence said his farm did lose some produce due to the low temperature that followed the snow. But overall crops are growing as planned.

Sherman said if the weather stays warm, planting season should be good moving forward.

