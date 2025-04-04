Local advocacy group sheds light on child abuse in South Georgia

Oak House Children’s Advocacy Center in Bainbridge is working closely with law enforcement and child services to support victims of physical and sexual abuse through forensic services and expert support.

Executive Director Amy Eakin highlights the emotional toll of the work and the urgent need for more mental health resources in small-town communities to fully support affected children.

Watch the story to hear why GBI Special Agent Hank Day warns that online child exploitation is a growing threat.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In the heart of Bainbridge, a local organization is working tirelessly to support victims of abuse and help South Georgia communities speak out against it.

Amy Eakin, the Executive Director of theOak House Children’s AdvocacyCenter, has been a passionate voice for vulnerable children since 2012. Her mission is clear: bring healing and justice to young survivors of physical and sexual abuse.

"We work with law enforcement, the [Georgia Division of Family and Children Services], and the district attorney's office," said Eakin. Oak House provides critical services including forensic interviews, expert witness testimony, and medical exams in a child-friendly setting. Eakin notes that some cases stay with her forever—but so do the moments of hope.

"There’s always those cases that you’ll never forget. But there’s also those kids who come up to you when it’s all over and say thank you."Despite their efforts, Eakin says more resources are desperately needed—especially in mental health.

"We need more mental health resources. We struggle with that in these small-town communities, getting the help these kids need," she explained. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also playing a key role. Special Agent Hank Day works with the Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, part of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC)Task Force.

"There’s a lot of bad people out there. And a lot of them are looking to take advantage of children online," Day said. His top piece of advice? Parents should educate themselves about online exploitation and invest in tools to monitor their children’s digital activity.

Both Eakin and Day stress that abuse doesn’t just happen in big cities—it can happen anywhere.

"There’s no boundaries. It happens all over the place, in the biggest cities or the smallest towns," said Day. "It’s not strangers who do it," Eakin added. "A lot of times it’s someone they know. And it’s absolutely happening right here underneath us." As April marks Child Abuse Prevention Month, the community is invited to take a stand.

On April 7 at noon, Oak House will host “Hands Around the Courthouse,” a public event to raise awareness and show solidarity with survivors and their families.

