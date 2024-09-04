INSIDE LOOK: New businesses to transform downtown Bainbridge

Bainbridge was recently awarded Downtown of the Year by Georgia Downtown Association.

A handful of new businesses are set to come downtown by the end of 2024.

Watch the story to learn what two new businesses have already set up shop.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors walking downtown might notice some new faces.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas was in Bainbridge in the heart of a city where neighbors almost never boast.. Even after winning Downtown of the year.

Bainbridge recently earned the title of downtown of the year from the Georgia Downtown Association.

Neighbors will notice the downtown area is constantly growing and transforming.. Thanks to new business owners like Nichole Holley who said her business goes beyond an everyday gift shop.

" Talk with me. Share with me. Regardless if it's.. I'm having a bad day or hey I need prayer,” Holley.

Holley and her husband Allen decided to open a Christian based gift shop after being introduced to Bainbridge.

Selling unique pieces like-

"The best t-shirts ever to home decor to candles.. [Also] bibles,” according to Holley.

Holley is not alone in her pursuit to join the Bainbridge community by opening the doors of a new business.

Owner of NightFall books. Kendyl Peak said she knew it was time to come back home.

"I'm originally from Bainbridge. When I moved away for a little bit and I couldn't wait to get back,” said Peak.

How is a local bookstore giving back to the community?

Peak's bookstore transforms into a space for professionals to network or a children's space when she hosts special story times.

"I'm happy to bring those people together and foster growth in the downtown community,” according to Peak.

Holley, who said her business was designed by high power, explained how she wants neighbors walking away with more than just a receipt.

"[I want people to] leave feeling encouraged and uplifted,” Holley.

There are roughly 115 businesses in the downtown area with three more new businesses to come.

