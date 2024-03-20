INSIDE LOOK: New business in Bainbridge aims to support local small businesses

A new business joins a community of small business owners who lean on each other.

JBCF Business Solutions offers back end services like book keeping, payroll, tax preparation and more for companies with less than 500 employees.

Watch the story to find out how the owner is already impacting Bainbridge's business community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Over the past few months I've highlighted new businesses ready to join the Bainbridge community. The newest business to set up shop here is working to support companies around the city.

"When people invest in you and invest in your business and believe in you.. It's kind of hard not to fall in love with Bainbridge, Georgia,” said Marquita Downey, CEO of JBCF Business Solutions.

Talking to small business owners who say the added support is vital to keep business going.

"She brings things to our attention that we can do better or more cost saving,” said owner of Bridge Nutrition, Lorie King.

King opened Bridge Nutrition three years ago.

The shop sells shakes and teas.

There came a point when her company needed support on the backend when it came to taxes and payroll.

King came across the owner of JBCF Business Solutions, Marquita Downey because, "she is actually one of our customers,” said King.

Wednesday Downey officially opened office space for the business management firm on South West Street in Bainbridge.

The firm works to serve small family businesses by offering payroll, bookkeeping, tax preparation and more.

"I grew up in a small family business so I understand the dynamic of it,” said Downey.

Downey told me she left a six figure position to start her own business after learning that her mother was diagnosed with cancer.

Downey said she worked alongside her father for years and understands the needs of small business owners.

"I didn't want to have any regrets so I turned in my two week notice and started designing my logo,” according to Downey.

King told me local business owners lean on each other. So a company that aims to share that support is more than welcome around here.

"I think a lot of us just kind of feed off of each other and how we can help one another. Being that it's a small town,” said King.

Downey shared how she's willing to help business owners on the back end so they can–

"What we want business owners to get back to doing is doing what they love,” said Downey.

Business owners are always welcome to reach out to resources from the chamber and downtown development authorityfor business development and resources.

