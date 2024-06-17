"I still care for him": Bainbridge family remembers man killed after being hit by train

Charles Henry's cousin, pastor John Henry tells me Charles was deaf, mute and visually impaired.

Watch the story to learn what those close to the man that lost his life in a tragic accident had to say.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A vulnerable neighbor that could not see the warning signs around him.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas spoke to those close to a man who lost his life after being hit by a train.

Train company CSX Transportation is actively investigating after 70-year-old Charles Henry was hit by a train Saturday morning near Stones hardware store.

Earnestine Smith Henry said she married Charles Henry back in 2011.

Due to their ongoing separation she says she found out about Charles' death like most people.

"It popped up on my phone,” said Earnestine Smith Henry

Earnestine set out for answers which led her to an investigator who confirmed the tragic accident… Yet, she said she looked to a higher power to make sense of such a harsh reality.

“Could it be him.. Or could it not be him? God just gave me that feeling and a chill came over me and that's how I realized it was him,” according to Earnestine.

Charles' cousin, pastor John Henry for New Beginning Pentecostal Church of the Apostolic Faith ministries said his cousin was living with multiple disabilities.

"He couldn't hear.. Neither could he talk and he got to the stage where he could not see,” said John.

Charles had been homeless off-and -on for the past decade.

John said Charles may have been visually impaired but still would have a will to work.

"He would help you anyway he can.. Sometimes you'd have to stop him because he'd always want to do something,” said John.

Earnestine said her late husband may have been rough around the edges but plans

"I don't want to hear negative talk about him because he's still my husband and I still care for him,” said Earnestine.

If anyone would like to donate to Charles Henry's funeral arrangement, reach out to pastor John Henry, New Beginning Pentecostal Church.