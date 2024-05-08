How to keep small businesses by promoting what Bainbridge has to offer

The Downtown Development Authority reports there are 125 businesses located downtown Bainbridge which employ an estimated 500 employees.

How Bainbridge shoppers can keep the doors of small businesses open simply by spreading the word.

Watch the story to hear how local businesses are encouraging shoppers to help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

How neighbors can help keep the doors of small businesses open.

Learning how business owners are encouraging neighbors to promote what Bainbridge has to offer.

"Word of mouth will travel,”said Kristin Smith, the assistant manager for Factory Connection.

Smith has been working as the assistant manager for Factory Connection for the past year.

Smith said she fears the store has become forgotten due to the number of vacancies on North West Street despite being located in the downtown area.

"For one it's by itself. There's no other shopping store over here,” said Smith.

Since Factory Connection is located on the outskirts of downtown Smith says the store rarely benefits from attractions that bring large numbers to the city's downtown area.

The Downtown Development Authority reports there are 125 businesses located downtown which employ an estimated 500 employees.

The Bainbridge-Decatur county chamber of commerce has recently encouraged locals to –

"Like, comment, share,” said 6J Scrubs ambassador Myra Harris.

Deidra Williams grew 6J Scrubs from her living room to opening a store downtown.

Williams' shared promotion from the local chamber generated $2,000 during her grand opening last year.

However now her team is working to spread the word that the company is open for business.

"Our main concern is making sure that people know that the company is here,” said Harris.

The Downtown Development Authority offers grants while connecting business owners to developers for low interest loans through the Georgia Cities Foundation or the Downtown Development Revolving Loan Fund.

But for business owners, there's still a need in terms of coming up with ways to increase foot traffic in their stores.

"The first few days of the week are always slow,” said Smith.

Business owners can reach out to theNational Small business association, downtown development authority and our local chamberto learn more ways to promote their business.

