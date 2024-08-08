How Bainbridge neighbors are helping those living in food desert communities while a new Publix is built

Wednesday the Bainbridge Publix project officially broke ground.

The project will take one year to develop.

Watch the story to learn how neighbors living in food desert areas are helping vulnerable neighbors as they wait for more fresh food options to be brought to the city.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

People living in areas deemed food deserts said accessing fresh food is a problem for vulnerable neighbors here.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas told neighbors how they can get their hands on qualified foods now as they wait for more grocery options to come available.

"Access to fruit and vegetables and just daily needs,” said Sherry Anderson.

Anderson has lived in the north east part of the city for the past 20 years.

The area is considered a food desert by the U.S Department of Agriculture.

Anderson said thankfully she has reliable transportation but worries for neighbors that don't.

"The food disparity is the transportation. If you don't have transportation, how are you going to lug 20 pounds of food home,” said Anderson.

County and city leaders applaud the project as it signifies economic growth for the city and aims to bring jobs to the community.

Anderson welcomes more healthy options coming to the city but worries it will still be a hassle for neighbors to access.

"The availability for people in Bainbridge to get to those locations is still going to be difficult,” according to Anderson.

Several organizations are working to be a part of the solutions by offering soup kitchens and food pantries throughout the week.

Previously I told neighbors about how Bainbridge Church of God is servicing neighbors in a big way through the help of volunteer drivers to expand their reach.

"We're just reaching the tip of the iceberg. There's so much need in our community,” said Bainbridge Church of God Soup Kitchen volunteer, Wade Lane.

The soup kitchen delivers meals to shut in's and elderly neighbors throughout the city including those living in food desert areas each week.

Anderson says she volunteers for St. John's Episcopal Church food pantry and feels they could really use a few volunteer drivers as well.

"We have a lot of people who are elderly who walk,” said Anderson.

If you're ready to become a volunteer, reach out to St. John's Episcopal Church.