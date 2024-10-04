Hope Farms thrift store in Bainbridge to help women recovering from addiction

Hope Farms thrift store is helping the non-profit establish funding to support women in recovery.

Women are coming from different parts of the south to join the recovery center.

Watch the story to find out what makes this facility unique from other rehab programs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a place women come to heal.

"I started 2020 really heavy in addiction,” said Rosa Reed, a student at Hope Farms Bainbridge campus.

Quiet as kept there's a local thrift store in Bainbridge offering great deals on clothing, furniture and financing second chances to women ready to be free of addiction.

"I got total healing and deliverance from the drug addiction and being mentally unstable,” said Reed.

Hope Farms is a recovery group home for women struggling with addiction.

Reed said after being incarcerated six times she stepped away from drugs but knew she needed help staying that way.

But when it came time to find a rehab program -"But, because I didn't have any drugs in my system.. They wouldn't take me,” according to Reed.

A family member recommended Hope Farms to Reed and as of September of 2023, she's been in their recovery program.

Site director, Miranda Jenkins said women come through their doors after searching for a facility that matches their financial circumstances.

"If I don't have money and I don't have insurance.. How can I get help,” according to Jenkins.

The non-profit prides itself on accepting women regardless of their ability to pay.

How?

"This thrift store helps us do that,” said Jenkins.

Quiet as kept, there's a thrift store behind the recovery center that helps the non-profit organization build its finances so women can focus on recovery rather than money.

People like Sherry Adamson said she came to hope farms with nothing but the clothes on her back but regardless she lacked nothing but gained some she deems priceless.

"Here's a towel. Here's a toothbrush.. Toothpaste. Literally every need was met. When we're out there in the world we have no hope,” said Sherry Adamson, intern, Hope Farms Bainbridge campus. “So coming here.. It completes you."

Hope Farms operates with the goal to keep serving women despite their financial situations.

Neighbors can help by sponsoring a woman in recovery, volunteering or simply shopping here at the thrift store.

