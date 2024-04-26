HAPPENING NOW: Thomasville Rose Show and Festival events

Thousands of visitors are making their way to Thomasville this weekend.

The Rose show and Festival offers food, music and time to stop and smell all the roses.

Watch the story to hear how this weekends celebrations are bringing people together.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a tradition that's been bringing people to Thomasville for over a century.

Thousands of visitors are making their way to Thomasville this weekend to enjoy food, music and spend some time to stop and smell all the roses because there are plenty.

I walked around downtown and heard how locals are using this time to connect with family.

"We just have a ball,” said Sherry Wheat while visiting the city.

The city showcases prize roses from around the southeast during its annual Rose show.

Other events range from a festival that brings live music , a parade where community organizations can highlight what they bring to the city, and a car show.

"I have been to the Rose Show but it's been years and years. I'm so excited to come back again,” said visitor Pristilla Howe.

Howe and her husband came from Cumming, Georgia --nearly 5 hours away to spend time with family and enjoy the festival.

The couple represents just a small piece of the estimated 40,000 visitors headed to the city.

Others told me they came just to enjoy what the city has to offer.

"All for the beauty of the town and they really showcase that by decorating and we love to go to Jonas and Lea's,” said Wheat.

I met several locals and visitors ahead of the festival.

While many shared which events they were most excited for others told me the biggest factor was how this 103 year tradition brings people together.

"And I get to spend time with my grandson,” said Wheat.

"It's nice to be able to go on adventures with her,” said Zaine Miller, Thomasville neighbor.

Saturday's events, including the Rose City "Show & Shine" Car & Truck Show begin at 10.

