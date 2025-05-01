Grady County plans to upgrade Emergency Sirens following early April tornado

Grady County is installing new severe weather sirens in five rural areas using a $190,000 FEMA grant, following an April 7 tornado that exposed gaps in warning coverage.

The sirens will provide outdoor alerts in rural communities where current systems are too far away and many residents rely on word of mouth for weather warnings.

Watch the story to see what emergency officials are planning next.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Just weeks after a tornado swept through portions of Grady County, local fire departments are sounding the alarm—literally and figuratively.

Grady County Fire and Rescue has begun testing new severe weather sirens across the area as part of an initiative to strengthen the county’s emergency preparedness. The tests come in the wake of a tornado that touched down on April 7, causing damage in the Akridge area, which had limited access to nearby emergency sirens.

“We're continuing the process of installing severe weather sirens throughout the county,” said Firefighter Justin Highland of Grady County Fire and Rescue. Thanks to a $190,000 FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant, the county is installing sirens in five rural communities: Pine Park, Beachton, Reno, Grady Ranch, and Spence. These installations are aimed at addressing the gaps in warning coverage that left residents vulnerable during the April storm.

“The ones that will come forth with the additional grant funding will be closer to [Akridge],” Highland added.The new sirens are expected to be operational as early as next week, bringing a crucial layer of protection to areas that previously relied on word of mouth or outdated systems for severe weather alerts.

For residents like Cecil Williams, the upgrade is welcome news.

“This little area here where we're at—we’re pretty close. And I’m proud of that,” said Williams, who currently depends on neighbors and local chatter to track dangerous weather. Highland emphasized the importance of these sirens, particularly for older residents who may not use smartphones or weather apps.

“We do have technology now with cell phones and computers. But these sirens that we’re putting are designed to be heard outdoors,” he explained. The county is being divided into 5-mile radius zones to help emergency managers determine where future sirens should go. Highland says at least three more volunteer fire stations are in line to receive sirens in the near future, signaling a continued push to expand severe weather safety in Grady County.

