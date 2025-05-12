Grady County Family Connection links community with mental health resources

Grady County Family Connection hosted an event to connect residents with behavioral health resources, aiming to reduce mental health stigma in rural communities.

Student Kristin Robinson shared her struggles with anxiety and substance abuse while navigating college life.

Watch the story to hear how local organizations are working to break the negative stigma surrounding mental health.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Grady County leaders are working to dismantle the stigma surrounding mental health by connecting residents to critical behavioral health resources, especially in rural areas where services are often scarce.

Over the weekend, Grady County Family Connection hosted a community event to raise awareness and share resources that support mental well-being. Local residents, health professionals, and organizations gathered to ensure no one feels alone in their mental health journey.

"You do not have to go through mental health issues," said Kristin Robinson, a college student and lifelong Grady County resident. Robinson left her hometown to attend Valdosta State University four years ago. What seemed like an exciting step forward quickly became an emotional challenge.

"That's when I noticed my anxiety pick up," she recalled. "Those first couple of weeks at college, I’m calling my mom crying. I was just like, I don't know if I can do this."As Robinson struggled with the pressures of college life, she found herself turning to unhealthy coping mechanisms.

"At college, there was nothing but partying and the wrong type of people, boys, alcohol, and substances. So that's what you resort to to kind of make you feel calm," she said. She’s not alone. According to the National Healthy Minds Study, more than 60% of college students report experiencing one or more mental health challenges.

Dr. Katina Cooper, Director of Social Services for Grady County Schools, says rural areas like Grady County often lack the resources needed to fully support those experiencing mental health issues.

"Here in rural areas, there are limited resources. Whatever the community has to meet those identifying needs is very helpful for the people in Grady County," Cooper said. That's where Grady County Family Connection comes in. The organization connects families to local support services, including referrals for food, housing, and mental health care. They even provide funding for behavioral health sessions and transportation to those services.

Director Teresa Sigler says events like Saturday’s are crucial for raising awareness and bridging the gap.

"You have the county and city coming together to make a difference one person at a time," Sigler said. As for Robinson, she’s now a senior preparing to attend law school and considers herself a mental health advocate. Her message to others is simple: seek help.

"I do recommend getting help because if you don't, it's only going to get worse. You can't do it alone, "she said.

Grady County Family Connection plans to hold more events this summer in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club, continuing its mission to serve the mental health needs of the community.

Looking for support?

Click herefor a list of available mental health resources in Grady County.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.