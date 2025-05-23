Grady and Thomas County officials honor a teen killed in a speed-related crash

A Community Tribute: Law agencies honored Levi Knop, an 18-year-old killed in a 2019 crash.

Family's Plea: Levi’s mother, Joy Knop, shared emotional memories and called on drivers to value all lives on the road to prevent similar tragedies.

Ongoing Legacy: Watch the story to learn more about the Live Like Levi foundation

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Law enforcement agencies across Grady and Thomas Counties are coming together in a powerful show of solidarity with the family of Levi Knop. Knop was an 18-year-old killed in a high-speed crash on January 29, 2019.

“We honor the memory of Levi Knop whose life was tragically cut short... due to a reckless and speeding driver,” said Grady County Sheriff Martin Prince at a joint event Friday. The event aimed to raise awareness about the dangers of speeding.

A speeding driver struck Knop, a high school senior, as Knop drove to school. His mother, Joy Knop, shared painful memories of that day. “He left and said ‘I love you mama, I’ll see you at lunch,’” she recalled. “Fifteen minutes later he was in his truck dying on the side of the road.”

Levi, described by his mother as “the jock,” was an avid baseball player who loved hunting, fishing, and being around friends. “He was popular,” she said, “but more importantly, he was kind.”

In Levi’s memory, several public safety agencies gathered before the busy Memorial Day weekend to urge drivers to obey traffic laws, particularly speed limits.

“Traffic stops are not about revenue,” Sheriff Prince emphasized. “They exist to prevent tragedies like this from happening. Speeding is not just a violation, it’s a danger.”

Data from the Georgia State Patrol reinforces the urgency of their message. Over the 2024 Memorial Day weekend alone, troopers investigated more than 500 crashes across the state, resulting in 250 injuries and eight deaths.

Sheriff Prince said Memorial Day is a time not only to honor military sacrifice but to reflect on lives lost due to preventable traffic incidents.

“It shatters families and alters communities forever,” he said.

Joy Knop echoed that plea, urging drivers to think beyond themselves.

“Whether you value your life or not, value other people’s lives,” she said. “Families are expecting their loved ones to come home.”

In honor of Levi’s legacy of kindness, the Knop family is working to give back to the community through the “Live Like Levi” initiative—an effort to turn grief into purpose.

To learn more about Levi’s story and how you can support the “Live Like Levi” movement, visit here.

