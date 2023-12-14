GO INSIDE: Georgia Industries for the Blind employs neighbors in Bainbridge

According to Cornell University's disabilities report 20% of disabled Georgians are living in poverty.

Georgia Industries for the Blind will be offering job opportunities to disabled community members starting in January of 2024.

More than half of employees here in Georgia have reported a disability. Yet, almost 20 percent of disabled community members are living in poverty.

"I got in touch with some doctors and I was guaranteed to lose my sight,” said Lionel Thomas, a longtime employee for Georgia Industries for the Blind. Thomas has been working for Georgia Industries for the Blind for the past 13 years.

He abruptly lost his sight back in 2008 to a severe case of glaucoma.

“[I] had to figure out what I was going to do with my life… GIB saved me,” said Thomas.

Georgia Industries for the Blind has employed disabled community members for the past 74 years. They work through federal and government contracts to construct folders, pillows, safety vests and other materials. Most employees stay on board throughout their lifetimes.

"This is my first job I've ever had,” said Shirley White, a Georgia Industries for the Blind employee.

She tells me she's been blind her entire life and has been working for GIB off and on since 1984.

"What would I do if I wasn't doing this job? Probably sitting home,” said White.

White tells me there weren't many opportunities for blind workers when she was growing up.

After looking up data from Cornell University it doesn't appear that much has changed as 20 percent of working aged, disabled people in Georgia are living in poverty.

"When I first went blind it occurred to me there's not really a lot of opportunities for blind people like me.. Totally blind,” according to Thomas.

Plant manager Dan West said this is more than just a job for these workers.

"Everyone is on the same team and they look out for each other. It's like a big family,” said West.

After recently cutting out the middleman when it comes to supplies and company aims to expand.

"Come give us a chance to help you be a part of society again. It worked for me,” said Thomas.

The factory looks to open its door to 14 new employees starting in January 2024.

For those searching for employment opportunities follow here.

