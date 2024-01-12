GET INVOLVED: Salvation Army calls for more volunteers in Bainbridge amid rising need

More folks are learning more about the services the Salvation Army offers. That has impacted the increase of food box requests.

Recently requests have grown from 3-5 requests a week to 12-15 food box requests each week.

Watch the story to hear how these food box deliveries help a disabled neighbor after losing their only means of transportation.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A need for those who's drive is fueling a mission to feed those in need.

As the Salvation Army calls for more volunteers, I spoke to a woman who explains what it's like being on the receiving end of that need.

Verlie McCoy relocated to Bainbridge five years ago.

Mccoy tells me she's been living with diabetes, arthritis and chronic depression for some time now.

Leaving her, "disabled and shut in,” said McCoy.

She told me that initially her car was running, but due to unforeseen circumstances she has lost her only means of transportation.

This along with other challenges caused McCoy to worry about her access to a basic need.

"At the moment I don't receive [any] income. The boxes are very helpful for me to have something to eat,” said McCoy.

Currently the Bainbridge Salvation Army Service Center works to deliver weekly food boxes to disabled and elderly community members without access to transportation in need of food.

But recently requests have grown from 3-5 requests a week to 12-15 food box requests each week.

"I saw a post on Facebook and had some time and availability today…I called the Salvation Army and was able to set up a time to volunteer,” volunteer Patty Hamliton.

Hamilton, one of the most recent volunteers to deliver food boxes.

She told me helping neighbors in her own community has its own reward.

"It feels good to go help people who need a little help,” Hamliton.

Previously I talked about how the U.S. Census data reports that 20% of Bainbridge residents are below the poverty line.

Those numbers along with the fact that more folks are learning more about the services the Salvation Army offers have impacted the increase of food box requests.

I asked McCoy what she would do if she didn't have access to this service, she says–

"Really I couldn't tell you it's hard,” said McCoy.

She hopes that once her car is repaired she will be able to help others.

"I wouldn't mind being a volunteer because they've been helpful to me,” said McCoy.

Anyone interested in volunteering can reach out to the Salvation Army to set up a time to deliver food to neighbors in need.

