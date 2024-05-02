Georgia teachers can expect a boost in pay as early as this summer

Envision Credit Union has decided to surprise teachers like Krystal Apke with a free cruise of their choice just as a way to say thank you.

Member from South West Baptist Church are serving teachers lunch.

Watch the story to learn more about statewide incentives in pay for educators.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Whether it's neighbor's taking time out of their day to serve our educators or a local business surprising a teacher in a major way.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas in Bainbridge learned how teachers are feeling appreciated not just in the classroom but in their paychecks.

"You always see those things and you're like.. Surely I'm not going to win,” said Krystal Apke, a teacher for Spring Creek Academy.

Envision Credit Union has decided to surprise teachers like Krystal Apke with a free cruise of their choice just as a way to say thank you.

"We are dedicated to our students. We love what we do and we love inspiring kids,” said Apke.

A new report by the National Education Association shows the average teacher salary in Georgia is $64,461.

That ranks number 20 in the nation.

Despite that ranking, teachers like Rebecca Cole say pay boosts are needed.

"I think being in the top 20 is great.. But they can always do more,” said art teacher for Bainbridge High School, Rebecca Cole.

Now, the Associated Press reports updates to Georgia's Supplemental Budget will allow Georgia public school teachers to receive a $2,500 boost in pay July 1.

Cole told me Georgia's pay may have attracted teachers from neighboring states like Alabama and Florida but when it comes to staffing other departments there's still a need.

"[People] can help by becoming a substitute that's a critical need area. We're always looking for bus drivers,” said Cole.

Support that members of South West Baptist Church are working to give to area educators.

Thursday they served teachers lunch .

Doing what they can to support their neighbors.

"Tell a teacher thank you and you appreciate them.. It means a lot,” said Cole.

The NEA also says the average higher education faculty salary is $91,359...ranking number 31 in the nation.

Georgia isn't the only place where we're tracking the numbers.

Anyone interested in working with the Decatur County School District can applyhere.

