Georgia judge approves redrawn voting districting maps

Federal judge accepts redrawn Georgia congressional and legislative voting districts.

Previous maps drawn in 2021 deemed racially unequal back in October sparking a special legislative session.

A quick round up explaining the newly approved voting districts here in Georgia.

Reminding neighbors why a U.S district judge ordered that news lines be drawn and the recently approved outcome during the legislature's special session.

Here are the facts.

This week, a U.S. District judge accepted redrawn congressional and legislative voting districts.

Back in October judge Steve Jones deemed original district lines drawn in 2021 unbalanced and in violation of the 1964 Voting Rights Act.

Now according to the AP the creation of two new majority black voting districts solved the illegal majority vote that stripped black voters of voting power.

However the anticipated outcome that by adding two majority black districts would reduce republicans of their existing majority did not happen as republicans have protected voting power.

Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger released the following statement reading in part quote, "This a clear victory for common sense and order over liberals' attempted partisan power grab. Even a liberal, Obama-appointed judge recognizes that the plaintiffs' demands were unreasonable, impractical, and not supported by the law," end part quote.

The Decatur County Board of elections the new district line will not impact counties here in South Georgia.

The county board is currently accepting absentee applications for an absentee ballot for the Presidential preference primary which will take place March 12.

