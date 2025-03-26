Georgia HEART program boosts rural hospital funding in Bainbridge

Memorial Hospital and Manor in Bainbridge is one of 54 rural hospitals benefiting from the Georgia HEART Program, which allows Georgians to donate state taxes to support rural healthcare.

The program helps rural hospitals purchase new equipment and improve facilities.

Bainbridge, Georgia – Memorial Hospital and Manor, located in Bainbridge, is one of 54 rural hospitals in Georgia that qualify for special funding through the Georgia HEART Program, made possible by state income tax donations. This innovative program is helping to sustain essential healthcare services in rural areas of the state.

Ladon Toole, the CEO of Memorial Hospital and Manor, sees the Georgia HEART Program as a win-win. "I think that's the best value of Georgia HEART, to use your tax dollar the way you would like to," he said.

Jamie Sinko, the hospital's Director of Development, agrees, emphasizing the flexibility and direct impact of the program. "This program is so wonderful because it gives state taxpayers a choice of where their state taxes are going," she explained.

How Does the Georgia HEART Program Work?

The Georgia HEART Program allows Georgians to donate a portion of their state taxes to qualifying rural hospitals, like Memorial Hospital and Manor. This funding is critical for rural healthcare facilities, which face a unique set of challenges. These include low patient volume, reliance on government payers, and a higher percentage of elderly patients with chronic conditions.

Sinko notes that the Georgia HEART Program is a valuable asset for Memorial Hospital. "It helps keep us afloat and able to purchase new equipment and do some upgrades on the facilities," she said.

The Impact on Rural Healthcare

Rural hospitals face significant financial and logistical challenges. According to the American Hospital Association, these challenges include a heavy reliance on government payers like Medicare and Medicaid, as well as a higher percentage of elderly patients with more chronic health conditions. Memorial Hospital and Manor, located in the rural community of Bainbridge, is no exception.

Governor Brian Kemp recently signed House Bill 1339 in 2024, extending the Georgia HEART Program until 2029. This extension allows qualifying hospitals to collect up to $4 million annually, depending on the number of donors who participate in the program.

Sinko points to the success the hospital has experienced since joining the program. "My first year here, we were awarded about $1,760,000, and this past year, it was $1,960,000," she says. The increased funding helps the hospital maintain its services and improve the quality of care for local residents.

A Personal Connection to Rural Healthcare

For Ladon Toole, the opportunity to serve as CEO of Memorial Hospital and Manor in his hometown is a special one. Having worked at rural hospitals across South Georgia, Toole has witnessed firsthand the impact that the Georgia HEART Program can have on sustaining rural healthcare. "I've been able to participate in it since it started," he says. "It's been a blessing to help sustain my rural hospital."

How You Can Help

If you’re a Georgia taxpayer, you can directly support rural hospitals like Memorial Hospital and Manor by donating part of your state income taxes. To make a donation, donors must receive an approval letter from the Department of Revenue.

For more information on how to contribute to this initiative, check here, or contact Sinko for guidance on getting started with the Georgia HEART Program.

Jamies@mh-m.org

