Georgia experiences historic early voter turnout ahead of presidential election

Georgia sees record-breaking early voter turnout with over 4 million early voters.

Political experts say the Peach State is still a 50/50 or purple state.

Watch the story to hear why locals are heading to the polls.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Millions of Georgians made sure to make it to the polls ahead of election day.

Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger responds to the record over 4 million early voters in the Peach State.

"This was the most successful Early Voting period in Georgia history because voters trust the process,” said Raffensperger. “Four years of progress brought us here. We're battle-tested and ready, regardless of what the critics say. And we're going to hold those who interfere in our elections accountable."

Associate professor of political science for Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Dr. Ryan Voris says Georgia is still a 50/50 or purple state.

"What this election is going to come down to is who is at the polls on election day,” said Voris.

Find your assigned voting site through the Decatur County Board of Electionssite or ballotready.org

Polls will be open from 7 am to 7 pm.

