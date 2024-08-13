Georgia deemed a battleground state now that new candidates are in the presidential race

Those most invested in this year's election are wondering if Georgia will once again turn blue similar to the 2020 election.

"Georgia is now basically back to a 50/50 tie,” said Ryan Voris, the associate professor for Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

Watch the story to find out why experts say diverse groups and the youth could decide if Georgia will go red or blue this election.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Party affiliation could be tipped in either direction, making Georgia a battleground state in the upcoming presidential election.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas talked to election experts near and far to learn how new names on the ballot are sparking young voters' attention.

Since president Joe Biden's decision to pull out of the presidential race experts have speculated how this move would influence voters.

Political science experts like Voris said with vice president Kamala Harris on the ticket, commenters are noting the diversity among her supporters as well as engagement from younger voters.

"That has been a demographic that's usually not engaged in elections. And they were definitely checking out with Biden on the ticket,” said Voris.

Harris is not the only new name added to the ballot now that she's recently announced her running mate Minnesota governor Tim Walz.

Former president Donald Trump also solidified his pick for vice president being JD Vance.

Voris said neither vice president hopeful is well known to Georgians so the influence could be minimal but..

"The standard logic is that a pick for vice president never helps you win but they can help you lose,” according to Voris.

Voris said there's a small number of voters that could be the deciding factor.

"The way that you will Georgia is by winning that small slice of people that are still up in the air,” said Voris.

But is the high interest translating into high voter turnout?

"[To] encourage young voters to come out,” said Joyce Coddington, Supervisor of Elections for Decatur County.

Coddington says members from the elections office have partnered with the Decatur County board of education to help high school seniors get registered to vote to –

SOT: Joyce Coddington, Supervisor of elections for Decatur County

“Some feel obligated that they have to register to vote. Others are influenced by their parents to come and vote. So it’s kind of a mixed bag.”

Coddington said it's a service that's been ongoing for the past few years. But when it comes down to gaining young voters it's a toss up.

Voris defined that small slice of undecided Georgians as young and diverse voters who are still on the fence.

Voris said it's clear that those loyal to Trump are not flipping despite whose name is on the ballot.

