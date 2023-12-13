Georgia agency deciding staff changes for memory loss facilities, including Bainbridge and Decatur County

Georgia Department of Community Health listens to public comment surrounding proposed rule changes that could reduced staffing for memory loss care.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health there are an estimated 130,000 people living with memory loss in the state.

Watch the story to hear what a past caregiver has to say about the issue.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT :

Memory loss care is vital to the estimated 130,000 people living with dementia or Alzheimer's in Georgia. I'm unpacking how a state department change could impact the almost 20 memory loss care facilities in Decatur County.

"I became the number one caregiver in the family for her,” Wendy Beatty, a former caregiver.

Beatty was one of the first in her family to realize grandmother had dementia. It's a disease that makes daily activities like preparing meals and getting dressed impossible.

"Everything that it took for her to get through an average day.. Things you and I may take for granted.. She needed full assistance,” according to Beatty.

Memory loss facilities in Georgia offer that assistance.

But some argue proposed rule changes at the state level could limit how much help is available. After receiving a petition, the Georgia Department of Community Health is looking to reevaluate the current minimum staffing requirements for memory loss facilities.

Right now, regulations require at least two caregivers on the floor depending on the number of patients.

The proposed changes would reduce that minimum requirement to one worker. Those supporting the change argue the language of current staffing rules creates issues like unnecessary monetary burdens and ineffective staffing.

However, Beatty said staffing is directly connected to the level of care.

"Different issues are going to come along with one person being there,” said Beatty.

With the number of Georgians living with dementia expected to climb 46% over the decade, Beatty wants everyone to keep this in mind: "I think that it takes a special person to be a caregiver. You definitely have to have a caregivers heart to provide this type of care. Because it's not easy."

Public comment has officially ended and the DCH will vote on the possible changes in January.

