GCSO: Father injured following domestic dispute with daughter

GRADY COUNTY, GA. (WTXL) — A father is in critical condition after a domestic dispute with his daughter, according to the Grady County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, deputies were called to Oak Lane in the northern part of the county.

Deputies say the father involved in the dispute was shot and transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Deputies have not released the identities of those involved at this time since the incident is still under investigation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with this active investigation.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.