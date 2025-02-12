GBI investigating a body found in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a death after an unidentified body was found on the shoulder of Pondtown Road in Bainbridge Wednesday morning.

Decatur County Sheriff, Wiley Griffin says utility workers found the body between 8:30-9 a.m.

Investigators believe the body is that of a female and that an autopsy will be performed tomorrow.

The county is currently assisting the GBI, as both agencies work to find out more about the circumstances that led to the discovery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GBI Thomasville at 229-225-4090 or Decatur Co. S.O.

This is a developing story.

