Free prenatal care services now available in Bainbridge

A three part partnership operating under the Bainbridge Women's Wellness Center is offering resources to people in the community.

First Option Care has free prenatal care services like pregnancy tests and ultrasounds.

U.S. Census data shows that almost 30% people in Bainbridge are living in poverty.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas was at the Bainbridge Women's Wellness Center where an organization is offering free prenatal services to mothers.

"People are really thrilled that we have this pregnancy center,” said Melody Grimsley, who works as the patient services representative for First Option Care.

The Christian based organization offers free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds and parenting courses.

Grimsley said she's elated to serve in her own hometown, but the need goes beyond the city limits.

"I had a few patients come in all at the same time a few days ago and they came over [from] a city like 25 minutes away,” said Grimsley.

Statistics from organizations like Georgia Kids Count data shows that at one point 35.6% of children in Decatur County were living in poverty, which were double the rest of the state at 19.5%.

Kids Count Data Center reports that in 2023 there were 10 teen pregnancies (ages 15 to 17) per 1,000 in Decatur County.

"Those kinds of statistics were what we used to say the situation in Bainbridge, Decatur County was actually fare worse than the counties that we are already located in,” said the Meghan Ridenour the executive director for First Option Care.

All services are free of charge so that money is not a contributing stressor during the pregnancy process.

"We don't take any insurance. You don't have to have Medicaid. You don't have to have any kind of insurance. We serve everyone,” said Ridenour.

The faith-based group offers parenting classes which allow clients to earn points that can be used to access baby items that women in the community are already asking for on social media.

"I see them on the Buy Nothing Bainbridge page, and they're asking for the formula, the baby clothes, a car seat a stroller. And we have those things here,” according to Grimsley.

First Option Care is open to the community Monday, Wednesday and Fridays at the Bainbridge location from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you would like to support free prenatal services in South Georgia use the information on your screen to participate in a fundraising 5k March 8.

