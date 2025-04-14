Free Financial Literacy Workshop to be hosted in Bainbridge

Bank OZK and the Bainbridge Women’s Wellness Center are hosting a free financial literacy workshop on April 24th help residents manage the rising cost of living.

Local veteran Austin Wade shared his experience with budgeting after military service, highlighting the need for financial education across all age groups.

Watch the story to learn how to sign up for the workshop.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As more Bainbridge residents grapple with the rising cost of living, a local partnership is stepping up to provide support through financial education.

Bank OZK has teamed up with the Bainbridge Women's Wellness Center to offer a free financial literacy workshop on April 24, aimed at helping community members better understand money management, budgeting, and taxes.

Among those who see the value in this initiative is Austin Wade, a Bainbridge resident and military veteran. Since leaving the service five years ago, Wade has been navigating the challenges of civilian life and financial planning.

“You just don't have any knowledge about bills and taxes and how to go about paying your taxes,” Wade said. “I have an eight-month-old right now. [I'm] having to learn on the go how to manage money for groceries for me, my wife, and our baby. Having to worry about these bills and those bills.”

Recognizing that financial wellness is deeply connected to overall well-being, Alicia Hurtt, Executive Director of I See My Baby, says the Bainbridge Women’s Wellness Center is growing into a vital community hub.

“If they're already stressed and we're here saying we're here to help you with your overall wellness, why not talk about mental health?” said Hurtt.

Organizations like Frontier in Human Dynamics note that financial literacy contributes not only to individual savings habits and reduced poverty, but also to greater financial inclusion.

Wade believes this kind of workshop can benefit people of all ages and backgrounds.

“Financial literacy is probably needed for any age honestly,” he said.

The financial literacy workshop will be held at the Bainbridge Women’s Wellness Center on April 24, offering local residents a chance to gain valuable tools for navigating today’s economic pressures.

Sign up for the workshophere.

