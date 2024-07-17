Free access to breast cancer screenings or treatment available in Bainbridge

Women diagnosed with breast or cervical cancer through the program, or referred to the program by a physician, may be eligible for treatment through Medicaid coverage as authorized by the Breast and Cervical Cancer Treatment and Prevention Act.

If you are a uninsured or underinsured Georgia resident you may be eligible for the Georgia Breast and Cervical Cancer Program.

Watch the story to hear why one neighbor says the program saved her life.

According to Georgia.gov breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths for women in the United States and in Georgia.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas found out there is free access to resources that could save your life.

It's already worked for one neighbor.

"I do believe that of course it saved my life,” said Merreann McDonald, cancer survivor.

McDonald said for the past eight years she has remained breast cancer free thanks to an emergency program offered through the Georgia Department of Health.

"They don't want a patient to be concerned with financial care during a cancer journey,” according to McDonald.

The Department of Health offers emergency Medicaid to women that are uninsured or underinsured after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Services offered through the Georgia Breast and Cervical Cancer Program include Clinical Breast Examination, Mammogram Pelvic Examination, Diagnostic testing, and referrals to treatment through the Women's Health Medicaid Program.

McDonald encourages women from all backgrounds to know where it stands when it comes to their health.

"Health is important especially if you're a woman with young children or if you're an independent woman single and by yourself,” said McDonald. “You need to take care of yourself."