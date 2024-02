BAINBRIDGE, GA. (WTXL) — The city of Bainbridge is asking residents to avoid Hatcher Road due to flooding in the area.

The city shared a Facebook post-Sunday night saying Hatcher Road is closed to traffic due to the rising waters of the Flint River.

"Please do not move barricades or attempt to go around them," the city said in the post.

Officials said this flooding would continue throughout Sunday and into Monday and Tuesday.