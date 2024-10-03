Flint River fair to bring thousands to Bainbridge from tri-state area

A boost in visitation is expected to have positive impacts on the local economy.

The Flint River fair has already surpassed last year's ticket sales.

Watch the story to hear how one local business plans to use a percentage of funding to support local schools and sports teams.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thousands of visitors from the tri-state area are expected to travel to Bainbridge for the Flint River fair.

A local business manager said the extra foot traffic from the fair has business booming.

"We definitely get a lot of out-of-towners that come in,” said Taylor Vaughn, a manager for Uncle Bills Pizzeria.

Vaughn said when special events set up shop the business directly benefits.

The recent opening of the Flint River fair has already drawn in thousands.

Vaughn said these visitors are quickly converted into loyal customers.

"When they leave they say let's go back or that they really liked it,” said Vaughn.

Vaughn said the crowds from the fair also helped promote the business by recommending the pizzeria to others.

"When they leave they go off and tell their family and their friends. They may post about it. They get the word around about us,” according to Vaughn.

The Flint River Fair has been hosted for the Bainbridge Decatur County Chamber of Commerce for the past 25 years.

The fair helps to raise funding that supports chamber services throughout the year the adult learning program and Bearcat workforce now.

"It brings in about 50% of our non-dues revenue,” said the president of the Bainbridge Decatur county commerce, Karen Tobin.

Each year the chamber hopes that others will reap the benefits from this boost in visitation.

"We really hope that the local businesses here benefit from every body coming into the area,” according to Tobin.

As for businesses like Uncle Bills Pizzeria.. They plan to continue using funds to expand and support others in the community.

"[We] do a bunch of fundraisers for the schools or clubs around town,” said Vaughn.

Want to support local schools and team sports? Visit the pizzeria on Tuesdays from 6p to 8p to support fundraiser events.

