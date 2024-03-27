FIND OUT WHY: Business owners are bringing Asian and Haitian cuisine to Bainbridge

Two business owners are bringing Asian and Haitian cuisine to Bainbridge

"Everybody always talks about good ole southern cooking and comfort food. I just want them to experience the comfort food that I grew up on,” said Vancamp.

Watch the video above for the emotional story of how they ended up in Southwest Georgia.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"The fish is steaming. We're going to let it do what it's doing,” said Ritho Jean Louis, manager & owner, Ritho Caribbean Spot

Treasures from around the world all served on a plate.

"My two sisters I would cook for them.. Since I was eight.. Ten years old growing up,” according to Louis.

He explains how tomatoes, corn and peanuts brought him to Bainbridge during the harvest seasons.

"We came here with groups of hundreds of people to come to work,” said Louis.

Louis told me he soon realized there was no food quite like back home in Haiti.

"I have seen no business.. No set up as far as exchange.. Or no one to prepare that for them,” said Louis.

According to Ruralhome.org small town areas have traditionally not been as racially or ethnically diverse.

A study I found from scholarworks.bgsu.edu reports that food creates a link between heritage, uniqueness, and progression.

Christine Vancamp, owner of Ono Kine Local Grindz said she took a leak of faith by opening an Asian Fusion restaurant at the Bainbridge Marina early this year.

"[I was] scared but excited.. Because it's something new,” said Vancamp.

She told me that her grandparents left Korea for Hawaii in the 1920's.

Vancamp grew up eating dishes like –

"Shoyu chicken.. Kalbi, and lumpia.. " said Vancamp.

Vancamp cooks alongside her husband who happens to be a Cairo native.

She said people are starting to order authentic dishes the more they visit the restaurant.

I asked Vancamp how it feels to share the Korean inspired food she grew up on with Bainbridge neighbors she said—

Louis plans to host a corn festival on May 18 where members from the Haitian and Latino community will put their own spin on a southern tradition.

