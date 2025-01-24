Family of man found dead after winter storm calls for community to take severe weather seriously

County deputies responded to reportedly over 40 incidents during the historic winter storm.

Some neighbors in Bainbridge took to social media expressing opposition to authorities' warnings to stay home due to poor road conditions.

Watch the story to hear how a woman is grappling with the death of her loved one after the snow-storm.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Road conditions have improved after a rare winter storm swept through the southeast.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas was in Bainbridge where many are breathing a sigh of relief while one family is grieving a major loss.

"My brother… [We] lost him in the snow,” said Fowlstown resident Catherine Slappey.

Decatur County Sherriff Department Major Wendell Cofer said Wednesday morning 67-year-old Charles Bernard Harris was lifeless in a snowy ditch on Swicord Street in Fowlstown.

When we met Harris's sister, Catherine Slappey, she became emotional when talking about her brother's passing.

"He's my-. We -.” said Slappey.

Officers said Harris likely experienced a medical event while walking home in the snow Tuesday evening.

That night was a rare moment in history after Bainbridge say over 6 inches of snowfall.

Slappy says like others she was excited. But joy turned to –

"Tragedy. We had our ups and downs. But that's still my brother. We were a loving family,” said Slappey.

Major Cofer said deputies received roughly 40 calls for help during the winter storm.

He says many incidents were related to vehicles sliding and drivers getting stuck due to road conditions.

Major Cofer said in the future authorities will get messages to the community sooner advising them to be prepared to stay home.

"Pushing them home. Just simply go buy some groceries and go home,” said Cofer.

Slappey shares a message to people who did not police warnings seriously during the snowstorm.

"I'll tell anybody if they say stay off the roads, stay off the roads,” said Slappey.

Slappey said she wants people to know Harris as a hard-working person and like a brother to many in the Fowlstown community.

