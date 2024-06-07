Factory in Bainbridge to begin hiring initiative for disabled neighbors

Georgia Industries for the Blind has been employing the visually impaired in Bainbridge for the past 75 years.

The company will hire at least one person a month for the next 12 months.

Watch the story to hear why one neighbor says he's happy to get back to work.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a building that holds a hidden history.

"It's great to know that you have a choice,” said John Roberts, an employee for Georgia Industries for the Blind.

I'm AJ Douglas in Bainbridge where I met one neighbor who came out of retirement.

Get this…he tells me it's not for the money.

"I got bored and decided to come back to work,” said Roberts.

Roberts retired from the Georgia Industries for the Blind back in 2018.

After working for the company for 15 years.

Now he's back.

"I was keeping grand-babies and my last grand baby was five and about to start school so I needed something to do,” said Roberts.

Roberts is visually impaired and says he is glad to know there's a place where the doors are always open when it comes time to find work.

"When you fill out an application they see [the] visually impaired of handicapped.. I personally think it gets filed 13,” according to Roberts.

Plant manager Dan West, said Georgia Industries for the Blind has been giving disabled neighbors in the South East opportunities for the past 75 years by providing –

"A way to support themselves and feel like they're contributing back to the community,” said West.

The factory produces folders, pillows, safety vests and masks.

The company will hire at least one person a month for the next 12 months.

"We started an initiative to start increasing our employment here so we can get more of those folders out so we can keep up with the demand,” said West.

Employees do not have to be disabled to apply as only 70% of employees must be visually impaired.

The hiring initiative will begin in July.

Want to find out more? Log on here.

