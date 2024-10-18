EXPECTED SPIKE IN THE ECONOMY: USTA tournament returns to Bainbridge for a second year

The tournament serves as a way to introduce visitors to a city locals call a hidden gem in South Georgia.

Visitation is expected to spike the city's economy by an estimated $80,000.

Watch the story to hear one visitor list a few businesses downtown that won her over.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Roughly 200 tennis players from across the state of Georgia make their way to Bainbridge.

I'm AJ Douglas sharing how the attractions these players experience off the court are helping the city.

The Bainbridge Decatur County Recreation Authority hosts the USTA combo state championships for a second year.

"I would have never come here had it not been for the tennis tournament,” said USTA combo player Shelly McGraw.

McGraw traveled from Rome to compete for the championship title.

"I'm staying at the best bed and breakfast, the Commodore. It's so beautiful and so nice. I had a good time at Southern Philosophy,” said McGraw.

Other visitors like McGraw shared similar plans to dine in local restaurants, stop into shops, and see what the quaint city has to offer.

Members of Team Flint River said they know visitors won't be disappointed in what they discover.

"We have a lot of great places to eat... and a lot of shopping [options],” according to Susan O'Neil, Team Flint River member

"Everyone has always been very positive about how they love staying in this small town,” said Lee Cooper, Team Flint River member.

The tournament is expected to bring over $80,000 to the city.

Neighbors invite visiting players to enjoy other events happening over the weekend.

That includes the Walk to End Alzheimers. The walk will begin at Willis Park downtown. The route will open at 9 a.m.

"We would love for everybody to just come and be with us,” said Susan O'Neil, Team Flint River member.

You can come to watch the tennis matches this weekend beginning at 8 a.m at the recreation authority's tennis courts on Cox Avenue.

