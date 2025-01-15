Expanding reliable internet access in rural South Georgia

After the Bainbridge community reached out to the city with connectivity concerns the city began offering fiber broadband to more neighborhoods.

Fiber is offered to 30% of the city limits.

Watch the story to hear how those living in more rural parts of Decatur County are staying connected.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a solution for people living in the Bainbridge city limits.

"So the council got together and they decided to offer fiber home internet service, state of the art,” said David Hower, the director of Bainbridge Fiber.

It highlights a need for reliable internet access for those living in rural South Georgia.

"That internet is everything," said Ashley Smith, who lives in Attapulgus. "It's basically how you're functioning now."

WTXL neighborhood reporter AJ Douglas identified the need and demand for access to reliable internet in South Georgia.

There's been a need in Bainbridge that has sparked so many complaints to the city that the council decided to step in by offering its own fiber internet access.

"It's a lot more reliable," said Hower. "Fiber is just glass with light that transmits a signal."

The Center of Rural Innovation reports that access to fiber broadband boosts income and entrepreneurship.

"We still have a lot of people that work from home," said Hower. "So, if you can provide a good reliable internet from home they can continue to do their business from there."

Other benefits of high-speed internet include educating students, telehealth, and social inclusion.

Over time the city continues to expand its coverage map so more people within the city limits will qualify for installation.

A trip to a neighboring town in Decatur County revealed the ongoing need in more rural areas of the county.

"It's horrible,” said Smith.

Smith shares that she's lived in Attapulgus all her life.

She said currently her internet connection consists of buffering and stalling, which makes it hard for her.

"School purposes,” said Smith.

Smith said she's happy to live a peaceful life in the country but wouldn't mind an upgrade when it comes to internet connection.

She hopes Bainbridge Fiber will eventually be offered to Attapulgus.

"[I wish] they would build up our little rural area. It's a lot of people that live out here. Everybody doesn't live in the city limits,” said Smith. “And a lot of people don't want to live in the city limits. A lot of people like the rural area."

We heard mixed reviews for internet service in Attapulgus. Some said it's fine while others say more speed would be great.

Visit the Kirbo Center on Thursday at 5 p.m. to attend the next Q&A meeting to learn more about Bainbridge Fiber.

