Excessive heat threatens South Georgia seniors; Bainbridge group works to check on neighbors regularly

There have been nine heat advisories for Decatur County this year, according to the First to Know Weather team.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the elderly are more likely to have a chronic medical condition that changes normal body responses to heat.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Checking in on our elderly neighbors as warm weather puts neighbors at risk.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas was in the Bainbridge neighborhood riding along with volunteers as they delivered hot meals and checked in on our older neighbors to make sure they're safe and out of the heat.

"[There's] one lady that's on oxygen.. Another lady can barely see.. We have someone that's hard of hearing.. Can't get up and walk around,” said Sheila Johnson, volunteer, Bainbridge Church of God Soup Kitchen.

Sheila has been volunteering with her husband Ray by delivering meals to people in need in the community every Thursday evening for the past two years.

Why?

"Service to the community, service to our church, service to our lord. We're blessed,” said Ray Johnson, volunteer, Bainbridge Church of God Soup Kitchen.

Bainbridge Church of God has been feeding neighbors each week for the past 11 years.

But after nine heat advisories for Decatur County this year the mission goes beyond delivering a hot meal.

"They're the only two I have,” said Bainbridge resident, Juanita Hammond.

76-year old Juanita Hammond said aside from her caregiver the Johnson's weekly meal deliveries are the only people she sees on a regular basis.

"I managed to get out but not much,” said Hammond.

U.S Census Bureau data tells us that almost 20% of residents in Bainbridge are elderly.

Sheila said she and her husband have no plans of stopping when it comes to checking on their neighbors while offering a friendly face and a warm meal.

"I enjoy it thoroughly every week. They have become my friends and my family,” said Hammond.

Find a list from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention with tips on how to help elderly neighbors stay safe and out the heat here.

