East Bainbridge neighbors call for action following man's death

There are no arrests at this time leaving a woman with a plea for answers to find the person responsible for Markeith Miller's death.

"Justice for my husband,” said Cassandra. “ No one is speaking up to let me know what happened.. Because I know somebody knows."

East Bainbridge neighbors are calling for action after a man was recently found dead.

"I don't know how I'm going to do it without him,” said Cassandra Miller, wife of Markeith miller

I talked to a family still in disbelief calling on people to help them find the person responsible.

"That's a bad environment,” said Cassandra.

Words Cassandra Miller used as she talked to me about the decision she and her husband Markeith made to move to the east side of Bainbridge - hoping to land in a better place ...

Sadly, their time together was cut short when he was found dead on April first behind a home on Simms street.

"[I] never imagined that somebody would call me to identify my husband,” according to Cassandra.

And no arrests at this time - leaving her with a plea for answers.

Miller's death now raises more concerns about safety in this part of town.

I spoke with people in this neighborhood off camera about concerns with things as simple as their children playing outdoors.

So, I met Bainbridge public safety police chief Reydell Walton at the abandoned home where Miller's body was found.

And asked him about those concerns about crime being high in this area...

"Actually, I wouldn't.. We've had a number of incidents in the past that were more serious than we normally have here,” according Walton.

For those who feel that his department should be doing more.

"Our doors are continually open. We have tip lines. All you have to do is make contact with us and you'll definitely get a response,” said Walton.

GBI is investigating Miller's death.

The agency along with Miller's family are hoping that someone comes forward - to help them find whoever is responsible.

