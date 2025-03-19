Drivers challenge speed camera tickets as lawmakers consider ban

Drivers Challenging Tickets: Many drivers in Bainbridge, Georgia are contesting speed camera citations in court, citing concerns about incorrect ticketing, particularly on weekends when cameras are inactive.

Legislative Debate: Georgia lawmakers are considering HB 225, a bill that could ban speed cameras in school zones, with critics arguing they prioritize revenue over safety.

Watch the video above to hear how Bainbridge Public Safety defends the cameras as an effective speed enforcement tool, while some residents prefer traditional law enforcement methods for handling speeding violations.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Drivers along Thomasville Road are challenging tickets issued by speed zone cameras, with a significant number disputing citations in court. This surge in appeals comes as state lawmakers push for legislation that could remove speed cameras entirely.

Bainbridge Public Safety Chief Redell Walton defends the use of the cameras, emphasizing their role in enforcing speed limits. "It was just the best method for enforcing those speed laws," Walton stated.

Since 2018, Georgia law has permitted automated speed cameras to issue tickets in designated zones. However, following the installation of speed cameras on Thomasville Road in 2023, community members have voiced opposition. Complaints have arisen, with some drivers claiming they received tickets on weekends when the cameras are inactive. Walton clarified that the cameras operate strictly during school hours from Monday through Friday.

On Wednesday, more than two dozen drivers appeared in Decatur County Magistrate Court to contest citations issued by these cameras.

Meanwhile, state legislators are debating HB 225, a bill making its way through the Georgia Assembly. If passed, the bill would prohibit local governments and law enforcement agencies from contracting or renewing contracts for speed cameras in school zones. Opponents argue that the devices prioritize revenue generation over safety, benefiting local governments and camera companies rather than drivers.

"Some places were adding additional court fees, which would double or triple the actual fine. We don't do that. We're just interested in slowing the people down," Walton emphasized.

Bainbridge Public Safety officials review disputes on a case-by-case basis, often dismissing tickets for first-time offenders. However, some local residents claim the cameras issue citations incorrectly and would prefer law enforcement officers to handle speed enforcement instead.

As the debate continues, some lawmakers are advocating for reforms to speed camera policies rather than an outright ban. The ongoing discussion underscores the challenge of balancing traffic safety with fair enforcement practices.

