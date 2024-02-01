Downtown Bainbridge prepares to welcome thousands ahead of Jazz & Blues Festival

The fourth annual Bainbridge Jazz & Blue Festival begins February 3 at noon.

Those behind the festival are working to shed more light on new business owners and downtown businesses located outside the square.

Watch the story to learn how the festival stands to make a big economic impact on the city.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT :

The Bainbridge Jazz & Blues Festival is back.

Adding up how an estimated three-thousand visitors will impact the city and businesses banking on events like this.

"Creating an opportunity to showcase what Bainbridge has to offer,” Tyler Thomas, owner of the American.

Four years ago the two businessmen thought of bringing art, jazz and craft beer together…

The goal? "Draw more people in,” said Tyler Thomas, owner of the American.

This year's festival is estimated to bring almost $300,000 to the city.

The lineup of 13 artists who are traveling from Atlanta and Tampa.

There will be a variety of stages set up by neighboring local businesses with a main stage on Broughton Street.

"A music that .. I feel like it fits everyone. I feel like anybody can get into it,” said Gallagher Dempsey, owner of Southern Philosophy brewery.

In partnership with FireHouse Art Center people can enjoy the smooth sound of jazz and have the chance to view featured art.

The event aims to introduce downtown Bainbridge to visitors throughout the southern east.

"There's been tremendous energy and enthusiasm around the revitalization of downtown Bainbridge,” according to Thomas.

Those behind the event tell me the festival aids upcoming businesses and shines a light on businesses outside the square

The goal for next year?

"Get other businesses in the entire downtown [area] involved,” said Dempsey.

Keep in mind the event is open to the public as the festivities are set to kick off at noon this Saturday.

