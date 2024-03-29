Donalsonville ranch approved to march in Kentucky Derby parade during Derby week

Riding lessons at the J-Bird Ranch Inc. began in 2020 in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After applying to particapate in the Kentucky Derby parade ranch owners were overjoyed to receive an official invite.

Watch the story to learn how this ranch empowers young girls one ride at a time.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT :

A South Georgia ranch is headed to the Kentucky Derby festival.

How a neighborhood ranch plans to represent their community while empowering young riders.

"During COVID my daughter Kealey came to me and said she wanted to ride a horse.. She had never rode a horse before,” said Lauren Engram.

When schools were closed and neighborhood kids were becoming restless.

"She learned on my personal horse.. Then we had a few more come,” said co-owner, J-Bird Ranch Inc. Jessica Anderson.

Engrams says she's seen a drastic change in her daughter since she learned to ride.

"Kealey was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder and hyperactive ADHD…[Now] she has grown in confidence and even her academic abilities have strengthened,” according to Engram.

Co-Owner for J-Bird Ranch, Kayla Anderson told me they started the ranch with just three horses and worked their way from the ground up.

"My husband passed away seven years ago and we lost everything. We lost our house and everything,” said Kayla.

Now the non-profit offers riding lessons, boarding, and an equestrian drill team to honor veterans during rodeos.

And now an invitation to this year's Kentucky Derby festival may earn these young riders some bragging rights.

"It's so exciting and the girls are beyond ecstatic about it,” said Kayla.

Kayla said she applied for their drill team to participate and was thrilled after learning of their official invite to Kentucky.

Jessica Anderson said she hopes to expand what the ranch has to offer by inviting more local seniors and veterans to the ranch.

"I want to just grab people from everywhere and just share this place with them,” said Jessica.

The community is invited to the J-brid ranch's annual fundraiser May 4.

Funds will go towards helping children with special needs. To learn more about that event or to help sponsor a rider's trip to Kentucky visit here.

