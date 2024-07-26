Dementia puts pressure on families in Bainbridge; see what resources are available to help

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports that 130,000 Georgian's are estimated to have Alzheimer's disease or related Dementia.

The 2024 Walk to End Alzheimer's in Bainbridge is planned for Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Watch the story to learn what resources are available to local caregivers that continue to sacrifice by caring for their loved ones.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There are fewer than 100 days until the Bainbridge walk to end Alzheimer's.

"Bainbridge has always been a community that provides service,” Suzanne Bonifay, who serves on the Bainbridge Walk committee.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas talked to people in my neighborhood about local resources as the cost of care climbs.

"The first big thing is he was forgetting to forget names,"said Jennifer Britt.

Britt talked about when she and other family members slowly began to see a change in her grandfather.

Back in 2016 after undergoing brain surgery a diagnosis was given for the first time.

"That's when they told us.. We think he has early onset dementia,” according to Britt.

How did this heartbreaking news change Britts family?

"The following years as it's progressed a little bit more everybody is a lot more hands on,” Britt.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports that 130,000 Georgian's are estimated to have Alzheimer's disease or related Dementia.

That number is predicted to jump over the next decade by 46%.

People like Suzzanne Bonifay said it's a disease that impacts everyone including rural communities like Bainbridge.

"Alzheimers has touched lots of families… For us, we want to be a part of helping to find that cure for Alzheimer's,” said Bonifay.

374,000 family caregivers bear the burden of the disease in Georgia, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

The association also reports the cost for memory care at an assisted living facility can cost up to $5,350 dollars a month.

Many people are opting to be the caregiver for their loved ones to offset cost.

But, what about supporting caregivers?

Bainbridge caregivers support group meets at the Presbyterian church once a month from September to May.

“So if you are not able to leave the person that you are caring for you can go online and do virtual support groups that way,” said Britt.

As high as the numbers are in Georgia, they're even higher in Florida.

The Alzheimer's Association says 580,000 people aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's in Florida.