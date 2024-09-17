Decatur County Sheriff’s Office vehicle strikes, kills Bainbridge man

Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash between a marked Decatur County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a pedestrian.

A 39-year-old man from Bainbridge is dead following the crash.

Read the GSP news release below to learn who was involved.

GSP NEWS RELEASE:

On September 15, at 3:55 a.m., Troopers responded to Vada Road and Ogerita Street in refence to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

The investigation revealed that a 2019 Ford F150 (a marked Decatur County Sheriff’s Office vehicle) was traveling north on Vada road responding to a call for service, and the pedestrian, Stanley Simmons (39 YO male of Bainbridge), was struck while in the roadway.

SCRT-G is assisting in the investigation. For additional information, please refer to crash number C000945328, SCRTG-032-24, and incident report number DPS00178577.