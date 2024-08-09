Decatur County Schools first in Georgia to offer WOZ ED

A first of its kind STEM program will be offered to Decatur County school's students.

Decatur county will be the first Georgia school district to offer WOZ ED.

Watch the story to hear what kids think about learning STEM in a new way.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Decatur County kids will get more access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics thanks to a new program this year.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas learned more about a first of its kind STEM program that teaches skills kids can one day take into the workforce.

This school year Decatur County schools are offering WOZ ED.

It's the first school district in the state to add the program to the curriculum.

"WOZ ED is a curriculum that Steve Wozniack created. He wanted to bring technology to all students k-12,” says Samantha Palmer, the media specialist for Hutto Elementary School.

Hutto Elementary school has a new media center for students to learn 3D printing, coding, drones, artificial intelligence and more technical skills in a creative way to engage children.

Students like 9-year-old Cayden Fain say he's ready to learn.

"[It's] very realistic. I almost got scared because I didn't expect it,” said fourth grade Hutto elementary student Cayden Fain.

Fain is talking about being transferred to a whole new environment while using meta verse goggles giving him the capability to have a 3D visual as he learns.

Fain said he aspires to become a firefighter one day so access to skills related to engineering don't sound bad at all.

"I was excited when I heard about STEM last year. I was excited to come in here and interact with the ipads, headsets, and the drones,” said Fain.

Samantha Palmer is the media specialist for Hutto Elementary school.

She said she wants people to know that STEM is offering skills the next generation of Bainbridge can use in their own backyards.

"This is one way to show students all of the career paths that we actually do offer here,” said Palmer. “Especially with the farming that we have here, drones are a huge piece of that and a lot of people don't understand that."

How Palmer feels to be a part of the first school district to offer WOZ ED in the state of Georgia: "Just to show them that they can do this and that it's not just for adults,” said Palmer.

WOZ ED courses will kick off at the Hutto media center beginning next week.

