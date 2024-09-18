Decatur County neighbors make their way to Seminole county to host second town hall

Organizers said there will be a doctor there to share their professional perspective, a legal update and neighbors will have the chance to ask

Those opposing the pending primate facility coming to Bainbridge will have environmentalists talking about local waters like Lake Seminole and the Flint River.

Watch the story to hear how neighbors opposing Safer Human Medicine's pending project are helping neighbors get access to local environmentalist.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Concerns over a proposed primate facility are spreading to more neighborhoods.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas was in Bainbridge where neighbors are heading to Seminole county so their message they hope to present at a town hall pushing back at the pending primate deal.

"We are moving towards Lake Seminole because they are directly in the path of whatever pathogens or destruction that is going down the Flint river will directly affect them and their economy,” according to June Faircloth, organizer, Stand Up Bainbridge Georgia.

Faircloth is a Bainbridge business owner and a key organizer for Stand Up Bainbridge, Georgia an organization that works to inform people of the impacts of a pending primate deal.

Faircloth is not an environmentalist but the town hall will have environmentalists there to discuss potential impacts to local waters.

"Want everybody to come. We're not out to scare anybody. We just want to make everybody aware,” said Faircloth.

But, what can neighbors expect at this second townhall predicted to bring in hundreds?

Organizers said there will be a doctor there to share their professional perspective, a legal update and neighbors will have the chance to ask questions.

"I think if you've studied this like we have, PETA has been very informative with the information that they've gathered over the last 50 or so years,” said Dave Sandlin, a member of Stand Up Bainbridge, Georgia.

Other organization members said the town hall aims to showcase facts about the potential outcomes if Safer Human Medicines's pending primate deal is successful in its efforts to build in Bainbridge.

The primate build is currently on hold.

After a months-long battle between opposing community members and area leaders which has landed both sides in a number of pending legal cases to settle the dispute on the fate of the controversial business deal.

"It's just not good for our community,” said Sandlin.

Back in April a spokesperson for the primate facility released a statement :

"Yes, Safer Human Medicine intends to move forward with this project in accordance with agreements made with the Development Authority of Decatur County and the City of Bainbridge." "We are confident in our legal standing and plan to proceed with the site in Bainbridge."

The Georgia court of appeals is expected to determine if the revenue bond is valid no later than November.

The town hall will begin Thursday in Donalsonville at 103 East Second Street at 6:30 p.m.

Find out more about the town hall here.

