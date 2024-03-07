Decatur County neighbors continue to push back against primate breeding farm amid pending legal battles

Thursday, neighbors standing against a primate breeding facility coming here updated me on their mission.

During the open meeting residents questioned where things were in the series of legal actions taken by primate research company Safer Human Medicine against county and city officials.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT :

Decatur county neighbors pushing back against a highly disputed primate breeding facility are growing and asking other neighbors to, “stand up, and do what they have to do.There’s no way one person or a small little committee can do everything,” said June Faircloth, a lead organizer and Bainbridge business owner.

Now they're asking more neighbors to make their voices heard.

"We get so many calls and requests from people that are against this whole movement [primate project] and they're asking us how to help,” Faircloth.

That's June Faircloth. She's a Bainbridge business owner and one of the prime organizers for the "No Monkey Breeding" group based in Bainbridge

"We've just been working around the clock to pull this all together. We just need help,” according to Faircloth.

In a statement released to ABC 27, the company wrote in part quote:

"We are pleased with the U.S. District Court's recent decision to toll the closing date and to preserve our ability to move forward with this important project."

Despite the number of lawsuits the "No Monkey Breeding" group continues to grow.

"I've just gotten in within the last week and a half,” said Decatur County resident, Laura White.

She's new to the group, but after 77 years she's no stranger to Decatur County.

She invites other neighbors to follow her lead by asking questions.

"They don't understand what's going on. They see our signs but they sometimes wonder, what? That's what happens, they wonder and they need to know,” said White.

Neighbors against the primate deal are asked to join sub groups to help with research, public relations, and community outreach.

Mainly neighbors are asked to continue asking local leaders questions.

A few attendees asked how local leaders behind the deal could somehow be removed.

“What are your thoughts about replacing some of the individuals who had a hand in this primate deal?” said WTXL reporter AJ Douglas.

"Definitely somebody is going to have to be replaced. We just want to make sure it doesn't happen again,” said Faircloth.

Neighbors along with local leaders are invited to attend a town hall style meeting held at the Kirbo Center March 21 at 7 p.m.

