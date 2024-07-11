Decatur County needs more volunteer firefighters; how you can get involved

The National Volunteer Fire Council reports that there are 29,000 fire departments across the country and almost 19,000 of them run completely by volunteers.

There are ten volunteer fire stations in Decatur County.

Rural counties are dependent on everyday neighbors ready to suit up by volunteering for local fire departments.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas was at the Decatur County Fire department finding out how volunteers are reducing response times for emergency calls from neighbors asking for help.

"We are the backbone for the fire department in Decatur County Georgia,” said Sam Hughes, the captain for Mount Pleasant volunteer fire department.

Hughes is sergeant for the Decatur County Sheriff's department. But prior to becoming an officer he worked as a volunteer firefighter.

"I started with fire,” said Hughes.

Hughes said he has been working as a volunteer firefighter for 21 years. But these days people are volunteering less and less.

"We are always in need of volunteer firefighters,” said Hughes.

To become a volunteer firefighter you must be 18 years olds, have a high school diploma, and complete pre-qualification training. That same train can open doors to a paid position.

Rural areas are especially dependent on support from neighbors ready to answer emergency calls for aid.

"If it was not for our volunteers we could not provide the service that we do,” said Tyler Dalton a engineer for Decatur County Fire and Rescue.

Dalton is an engineer for the Decatur county fire department.

He said volunteers ready to suit up and answer the call for help play a major role when it comes to minimizing response times.

"To have those volunteers they can get to a call within a couple of minutes,” said Dalton.

Why answer the call to service without asking for anything in return?

"The feeling of getting to get out into the community and help your neighbors, people passing through the community.. Has just been a blessing to me,” said Hughes.

