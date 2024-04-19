Decatur County leaders calls for an end to gun violence

Pastor Kelvin Wells started the committee where teachers, law enforcement, and parents all come together to find solutions to a growing issue

Watch the story to find out how a grass roots organization plans to take back their community by calling for a end to gun violence.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Decatur County leaders are calling for an end to violence in the community.

"We celebrate our children getting killed in the streets.. I'm going to tell you all God is not pleased with it,” said Pastor Kelvin Wells the executive director of the Decatur County Youth Advocacy and Safety Committee.

I'm taking a look at the solutions neighbors are asking for to make their community safer.

"To see what's going on and what we can do to make the community better,”said Regina Coleman.

Mother of four Regina Coleman lists the reasons why she came out to an educational forum hosted by Decatur County Youth Advocacy and Safety Committee.

"We've had students die from gun violence not too far from here,” said Wells.

Paster Wells also works as a history teacher at Bainbridge High school.

He said he has had to perform eulogies for three of the four former students killed due to gun violence in 2023.

"[It's a] very painful situation to see students in class and then see them in a casket,” said Wells.

Coleman said she's new to the area and doesn't believe the three shooting deaths in 2022 or more than 5 deadly shootings in 2023 reflects the community.

"I wouldn't say the crime is bad in Bainbridge, I would say it's that individual themselves,” said Coleman.

The advocacy committee plans to begin canvassing efforts in the future as a way to get out and connect with more parents.

The committee is working to have members from the school system speak to local churches.

"It takes a village to raise a child and open up those opportunities for them to be successful,” said wells.

Pastor Wells invites neighbors to the next community event May 4th.

