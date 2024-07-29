Decatur County in need of non-partisan help to get people registered to vote

More than 10,000 people living in Decatur County are not registered to vote.

Right now there are no non-partisan groups helping to motivate neighbor to get registered.

Watch the story to learn more about deadlines and resources to register.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Decatur county, there are currently more than 10,000 people who are not registered to vote.

But, right now Decatur County stands in need of non-partisan groups helping people get registered to vote.

With just under 100 days until people head to the polls local groups from neighboring counties are working to change that.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas was in Bainbridge talking about a serious need here.

In the midst of a presidential election, groups across the nation are encouraging people to get out to the polls.

Recently leaders of nine historically black organizations have announced an initiative to mobilize non-partisan voter registration nationwide.

"Well I am a part of Delta Sigma Theta Incorporated,: said Tandria Cox-Phillips.

Phillips has been a member of Delta Sigma Theta Incorporated for decades..

It's one of the nine participating community organizations pushing for people to get out to the polls on November 5.

"Voting is important,” said Phillips.

The elections office for Decatur County shows that there are 18,615 registered voters countywide.

U.S Census data tells us that there are 29,367 people living in Decatur county..

That means 10, 752 people here are not registered to vote.

With a lack of local voting advocacy groups, it could leave several people lacking the motivation to register, or knowledge on how to get started.

"I think people need to be educated on the process. I think a lot of people don't know the process,” said registered voter, Abby Smith.

Looking for voter registration resources?

Decatur County residents can get registered to vote through their local party affiliate, the Georgia voter page online, or by reaching out to the county elections office.

How many adults are getting registered to vote…

"It was just when I came here and got my license done.. So it was already set up,” said Grace Cooper, registered voter.

Although there are no local D9 chapters, members that reside in Bainbridge are working to change that and bring the stewardship these organizations are known for to Decatur County.

"I said to myself this is a great way to show how we want to support the community. Go out and get people involved in the voting process,” according to Phillips.

Geogians can still register to vote here.

The deadline to register is October 7th.

