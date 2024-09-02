Decatur County Fire Department urges people to download safety app

There's a new tool in use to keep neighbors safe in South Georgia.

The FIND ME feature allows first responders to locate anyone during an emergency.

Watch the story to find out why it's better to download this app before an emergency happens.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas was back at the Decatur County Fire and Rescue because I'm trying to learn more about an application that one firefighter says he believes could save a life.

A powerful and destructive tropical storm.

That's how many describe Hurricane Michael.

People like George Anderson reflect on where he was during the hurricane back in 2018.

"I was right here,” said Anderson.

Anderson shared the aftermath of the storm that caused him and his family to be without power for a week.

"Me and my daughter were going to find some gasoline one night and there was a big tree across the road and we didn't know it [was there]. Power lines were down,” said Anderson.”

Anderson said last year he heard about the Decatur County EMA app.

It's an app that gives instant notifications from the national weather service.

Engineer for Decatur County Fire Department Tyler Dalton calls the app a resource for neighbors beyond Decatur county.

"Even if you don't live in Decatur County you can still get alerts for weather events happening in our area,” according to Dalton.

Dalton said people living in Seminole, Miller, Gadsden and Leon County can always use the application to get weather notifications.

He explained that a find me feature that sends first responders exact coordinates to locate someone lost or in need of help in an emergency.

"We really saw a need after Hurricane Michael to find some way to pass out information,” said Dalton.

Anderson encourages more neighbors to download the app as a safety measure.

"I thought it would be a great idea for the community [because] it would benefit the community as a whole,” said Anderson.

The app is free and can be downloaded by searching Decatur County EMA in the app store.

